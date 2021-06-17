BMO Capital Markets Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$35.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.35.

FTT stock opened at C$33.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.05. Finning International has a one year low of C$18.05 and a one year high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.1600002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,645,834.59. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last 90 days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

