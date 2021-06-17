BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,417 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 183.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $268,436.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,994 shares of company stock worth $3,434,524. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

