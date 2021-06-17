BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires Shares of 4,968 First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $46.69.

