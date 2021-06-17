BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 4,694 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in REV Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

