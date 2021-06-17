BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Marcus by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Marcus in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Marcus stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $686.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $95,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 96,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,037,843.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,743.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,933 over the last three months. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.