BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Makes New $242,000 Investment in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ReneSola alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ReneSola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

SOL stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. ReneSola Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The company has a market capitalization of $605.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL).

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.