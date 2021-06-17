BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.