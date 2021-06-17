BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 494,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 568.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,518 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

ORBC opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

