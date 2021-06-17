BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,799 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 430,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMF opened at $9.13 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

