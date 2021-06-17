Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

BCEI stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,864,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

