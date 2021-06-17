Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at KeyCorp

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.
BCEI stock opened at $48.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $50.98.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,123,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,722,000 after acquiring an additional 243,796 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $5,981,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,864,000.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.
