Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Booking by 8,402.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,684,000 after buying an additional 76,744 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,304.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,141. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,532.83 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,347.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

