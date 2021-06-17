Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.
BOOT stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10.
In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
