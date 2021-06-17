Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

BOOT stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.