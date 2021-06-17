BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $12,561.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 328.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

