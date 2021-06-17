BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 97 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

LON:BP opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £67.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -37.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

