BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Murray Auchincloss Purchases 97 Shares

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).
LON:BP opened at GBX 332.70 ($4.35) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 309.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £67.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is -37.97%.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
