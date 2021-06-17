Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,251 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.96. The stock had a trading volume of 390,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,205. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.68 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

