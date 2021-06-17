Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,631 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.64. 259,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

