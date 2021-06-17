Bp Plc Has $16.19 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $616.75. 828,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,775,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $647.94. The firm has a market cap of $594.13 billion, a PE ratio of 604.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,084,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.