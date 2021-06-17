Bp Plc Sells 4,486 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned approximately 0.08% of Waters worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $345.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $344.87.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

