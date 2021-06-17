Bp Plc Sells 5,557 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,888. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $455.44. 10,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,626. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

