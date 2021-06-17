Bp Plc Sells 80,522 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80,522 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.9% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 79.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.89. The company had a trading volume of 449,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.66 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

