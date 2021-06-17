Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after buying an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

NYSE:LHX opened at $221.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $224.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

