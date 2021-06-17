Braemar Hotels & Resorts to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 38.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

