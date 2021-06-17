Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director Sells $119,357.44 in Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

