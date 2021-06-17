Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB opened at $37.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on LZB shares. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

