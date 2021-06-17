Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 127,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

