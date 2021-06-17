Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 117,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $166.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.