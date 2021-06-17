Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

ANGO stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.82.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

