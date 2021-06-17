Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 16,058 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,058 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

