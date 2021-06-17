Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

BRMK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 745,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.