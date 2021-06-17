Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.
BRMK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 745,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.