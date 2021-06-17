Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce $965.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. Genpact reported sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

G opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Genpact has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

