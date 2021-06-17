Brokerages Anticipate Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Southside Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,806. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

