Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Capital Southwest posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.76 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of CSWC opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.