Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI opened at $44.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $45.79.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.