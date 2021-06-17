Brokerages Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.28). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,787 shares of company stock valued at $703,675. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.79. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

