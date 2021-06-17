Brokerages Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have commented on IMIAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$47.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.89.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.