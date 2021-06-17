Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) PT at $21.33

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $560.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

