Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,394 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Montreal Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $1,278,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 121,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

BIP traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,570. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $56.27. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

