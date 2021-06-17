BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,211,200 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the May 13th total of 864,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTGOF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 60,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,728. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35.

BTGOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

