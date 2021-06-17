Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,867.78 ($24.40).

BRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Burberry Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,108 ($27.54) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,239 ($29.25) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,117.68. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

