BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $634,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

