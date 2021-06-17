Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Bytes Technology Group PLC (LON:BYIT) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.80 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 477 ($6.23). Approximately 1,200,377 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 778,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers security, storage, and virtualization solutions, as well as licensing, digital transformation, and managed services to the public and private sectors under the Bytes Software Services and Phoenix brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.