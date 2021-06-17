Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,782.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.