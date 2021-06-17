CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,985 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CAE were worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after buying an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after buying an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

