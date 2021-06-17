Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 12th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CPZ traded up 0.17 on Thursday, reaching 20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,663. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of 13.79 and a 12-month high of 21.63.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John S. Koudounis bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 20.81 per share, for a total transaction of 249,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

