Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.30 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAL shares. CL King upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

CAL traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 16,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92. Caleres has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Caleres’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,868.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,146. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

