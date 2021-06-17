Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $108,954.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $30.95 million and $108,954.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.39 or 0.06174092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00143649 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

