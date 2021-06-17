Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.90

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 1778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $545.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.71.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Knott David M raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

