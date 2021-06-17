Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $7.38

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $6.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.20 million. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $2,251,000. Knott David M grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 57,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

