Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

