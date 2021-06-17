Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -177.50 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

